South Florida is home to one of the largest and most diverse Hispanic communities in the United States.

From Miami-Dade to Broward and Palm Beach counties, millions of families from Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Central America, and many other countries have built their lives, businesses, and futures here. Alongside that cultural and economic vitality comes a less celebrated reality: South Florida’s roads rank among the most dangerous in the nation. For Hispanic families in West Palm Beach, Miami, and the communities in between, understanding the legal system after a car accident can mean the difference between a fair recovery and a loss that affects an entire generation.

The Traffic Environment in South Florida

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the state records more than 400,000 motor vehicle crashes each year, resulting in thousands of fatalities and more than 200,000 injuries. The I-95 corridor, the Florida Turnpike, and the major urban roadways throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties account for a disproportionate share of these incidents. Official information regarding insurance requirements and traffic crash reports is available through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

For a community that frequently travels between Florida and their countries of origin, welcomes visiting relatives, and often relies on rental cars, borrowed vehicles, or rideshare transportation, the risk profile is complex. Each of these situations can create additional legal complications if a crash occurs.

How Florida’s No-Fault System Works

Florida is a no-fault automobile insurance state. This means that after an accident, the injured person’s own insurance company pays the initial medical expenses and a portion of lost wages, up to the limits of the Personal Injury Protection (PIP) coverage required by law. The minimum PIP coverage is $10,000, which may seem sufficient but can be exhausted very quickly after a serious accident.

The system only allows an injured person to step outside the no-fault framework and file a lawsuit against the at-fault driver under specific circumstances, generally when the injuries are permanent or meet other legal thresholds of severity.

For Hispanic families, this is important for several reasons. Many newcomers maintain health insurance policies from their home countries, and some assume that coverage will pay for medical treatment following an accident in Florida. That is rarely how the process works. Medical providers in Florida expect to bill local insurance carriers, and PIP coverage serves as the primary source of payment in nearly every case.

For an experienced perspective on these matters, the Gold Law personal injury lawyers handle personal injury cases throughout South Florida, with offices in West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie serving Spanish-speaking communities in car accident claims, slip-and-fall cases, and wrongful death lawsuits.

Recent Changes in Florida Law

In March 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 837, which transformed nearly every aspect of Florida’s personal injury system. The most significant changes affecting Hispanic families include the following.

The deadline for filing a negligence lawsuit was reduced from four years to two years. This applies to the vast majority of car accident claims. Waiting even six or eight months to consult an attorney can leave a case with significantly less time to prepare and pursue legal action.

Florida also moved from a pure comparative negligence system to a modified comparative negligence system with a 50 percent threshold. Before the change, a person who was 90 percent at fault could still recover 10 percent of their damages. Now, anyone found to be more than 50 percent responsible for an accident cannot recover anything. Insurance companies representing defendants have been using this new threshold aggressively.

The rules governing attorneys’ fees, bad-faith actions against insurance companies, and evidence related to medical expenses have also changed. The result is a legal environment that is generally less favorable to injury victims than it was before 2023.

What You Should Do After an Accident in West Palm Beach or Miami

The first few hours after a collision are critical. The priorities should be medical attention, documentation, and timely notification.

Call 911 and request a police report at the scene. Florida law requires a report for any accident involving injuries or significant property damage. That report becomes a key piece of evidence.

Seek medical treatment as soon as possible. Florida’s PIP system requires initial medical treatment within 14 days of the accident. Missing that deadline can eliminate PIP benefits entirely.

Take photographs of everything: the vehicles, the accident scene, road conditions, visible injuries, and any nearby traffic signs or signals.

Avoid giving recorded statements to the other driver’s insurance company before speaking with an attorney. Insurance adjusters often call within days of an accident, and casual comments can affect the value of a claim months or even years later. Spanish-language reporting from Univision has documented how insurance practices can disproportionately affect Hispanic families who are unfamiliar with the U.S. legal system.

Notify your own insurance company promptly. Most Florida insurance policies require timely reporting, and delays can be used as a basis for denying coverage.

The Bigger Picture

South Florida is a wonderful place to live, raise a family, and connect with one of the most vibrant Hispanic communities in the country. It is also a place where car accidents happen frequently and are resolved through a legal system that may be unfamiliar to many newcomers. Understanding the basics ahead of time—and knowing who to call if the worst happens—is an important part of building a secure future.

Members of the editorial and news staff of Mediaite were not involved in the creation of this content.

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