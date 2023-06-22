Adam Schiff Fundraising Off of His Censure: ‘GOP Is Completely Unhinged and Beholden to Donald Trump’

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) wasted no time after he was censured by House Republicans to use the political stunt as a fundraising tool for his run for Senate.

Schiff took the results of the vote — 213-209 on party lines with six GOP representatives voting “present” — in stride, giving a speech on the floor to call the censure “false and defamatory” and a “badge of honor.” Now Schiff, who is running for a Senate seat in California, is using that badge to fundraise his campaign.

The resolution to censure accused Schiff of misleading the American public with his investigations into former President Donald Trump while he was in office, namely the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia during his 2016 presidential campaign. Many have criticized the GOP’s censure as a distraction from Trump’s latest indictment on 37 federal charges — and Schiff is all too happy to use that as ammunition.

After his speech, Schiff sent out a campaign email saying:

“This is not just a political stunt to rile up the MAGA base — it’s an attack on all accountability and constitutional oversight. But make no mistake: If they thought this was going to deter me from holding Trump and his accomplices accountable or delivering real results for California and our nation, they thought wrong.”

On Twitter last night, Schiff said:

We’ve already known that the GOP is completely unhinged and beholden to Donald Trump. Join me in fighting back…

This morning, he further pushed the idea that Republicans aren’t interested in governing, just going after their political opponents:

The GOP would rather censure me [than] focus on getting things done for working people. If you’re with me, help me fight back…

Schiff is running for the seat that will be vacated by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). He will be up against some fellow House Democrats including Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com