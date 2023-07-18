THC Vape Products: THC Vape Oil & THC Vape Pens

As one of the most popular hemp-derived cannabinoids (rivaled only by CBD), delta 9 THC has long been a favorite amongst cannabis enthusiasts. But, in the last few years, newer cannabinoids have taken the spotlight, offering similar elevating effects to delta 9 THC. Naturally-occurring cannabinoids, like delta 8, delta 10, and THC-P, have numerous benefits of their own, and customers have taken notice. Now, many brands have begun formulating their THC vape products with these alternative cannabinoids to enhance, alter, or balance your THC experience.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to a few exciting new cannabinoids, teach you how to find a reliable THC vape, and show you some of our favorite products.

Hemp Vape vs. Cannabis Vape vs. Weed Vape

But, before we do, we need to make an important distinction between these products and a typical “weed vape” or “cannabis vape.” In this article, we’re talking about hemp-derived THC vape products. As a member of the cannabis family, hemp naturally carries low THC levels, less than 0.3%. For comparison, marijuana plants (another cannabis plant) can have THC levels that reach 30%. In 2018, the Farm Bill defined this distinction, federally legalizing low-THC hemp.

So, the vape products in this article aren’t “weed vapes” or “cannabis vapes.” They’re hemp-based vapes made with legally compliant levels of THC.

Finding the Best Vape Products

Since the 2018 Farm Bill, there’s been a significant uptick in the number of hemp-based brands. Some of these companies follow the gold standards when cultivating their vape pens and carts, but not all. So, it’s essential to find a brand that:

Uses a clean extraction process Depends on natural ingredients Starts with organically grown hemp Publishes third-party lab-tested Certificates of Analysis

One brand that checks all these boxes is TRĒ House. TRĒ House is, perhaps, best known for their vape products, including vape pens and vape cartridges. Their disposable vape pens are rechargeable and come with two grams of decadent, psychotropic vape juice (around 800 puffs). Their carts, on the other hand, measure in at around a gram of THC-infused vape oil.

Some of our favorite TRĒ House vapes include:

Sour Diesel Live Resin HHC Vape Pen

Offering the effects of a classic sativa strain, Sour Diesel Live Resin HHC Vape Pen is perfect for an exciting midday buzz. HHC is a hydrogenated form of THC, and many users say it’s slightly more energizing than your typical delta 9 experience.

Ice Cream Cake Delta 8 Live Resin THC Vape Oil Cartridge

For those who’d rather puff on a cart, we recommend loading your vaporizers with TRĒ House’s Ice Cream Cake Delta 8 Vape Cartridge. Crafted with delta 8, delta 10, and THC-P, this vape oil tastes delicious and offers incredibly euphoric effects.

THC Vape Pens & Carts Comparison Chart

Here’s a look at how this vape pen compares to the cart:

Type of TRĒ House Vapes Types of Cannabinoids Flavor Profile Great for … Sour Diesel HHC Disposable Vape HHC Distinct aromas reminiscent of the Sour Diesel strain An energized Saturday morning. Ice Cream Cake Delta 8 Vape Cartridge Delta 8, Delta 10 & THC-P Creamy with sweet hints of vanilla A relaxing night curled up in front of the TV.

What Is THC?

There are over a hundred chemical compounds (called cannabinoids) cached inside hemp and cannabis plants. These compounds interact with your body’s endocannabinoid system, inciting a host of wellness-boosting benefits. As one of the most abundant cannabinoids, THC is often associated with cannabis’ well-known psychotropic effects. While delta 9 is the most abundant THC molecule, there are others along THC’s molecular chain (like delta 8, delta 10, and THC-P) that offer their own unique cerebral effects.

Why Vape THC?

THC vapes contain THC-infused vape oil with a balanced ratio of propylene glycol and vegetable glycerine to create a fun, psychoactive vaping experience. When shopping for vape products, you can choose a disposable vape pen or a cylindrical vape oil cartridge.

Disposable vape pens are often rechargeable and contain THC-infused vape oil with a built-in lithium battery. To activate the vape pen, simply inhale on the mouthpiece. This will trigger the battery to heat the vape oil, creating a vapor.

Vape cartridges are little glass tubes filled with cannabinoid-rich vape oil. These screw onto your own personal vaporizer. Some personal vaporizers have a button on the side to preheat the vape oil before your first hit. If you’re new to vaping THC, a pro tip is to press and hold that button down, letting the battery thoroughly heat the vape liquid. After a few seconds, your first pull off the cart will be much smoother.

While these vape products are like playtime for adults, it’s important to keep them out of reach of children and pets.

Benefits of Vaping THC

Compared to other products with THC oil, like gummies, cookies, and syrups, vape products lead to a quicker onset of effects. Cannabinoids in edibles must travel through your digestive system to absorb into your body. Cannabinoids in vape products, however, just need to filter through your lungs before entering your bloodstream. This is a much quicker process and leads to a faster onset of effects. But it’s important to note that vapes’ effects don’t last nearly as long as those from edibles.

Final Thoughts

THC pens and cartridges are fun, exciting ways for adults to enjoy cannabis’ iconic “chill” effects. But finding high-quality vape products starts with finding a high-quality company. Brands that follow the gold standards in their manufacturing processes, like TRĒ House, make the experience even more fun!

We wish you safe travels on your THC journey!

