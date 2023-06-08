US Issues Visa Statement Supporting Democratic Elections in Bangladesh

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a new visa policy to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding democratic elections. The Bangladesh government immediately responded, saying it’s committed to free, fair, and participatory elections.

“The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone—voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media.,” Blinken said. “I am announcing this policy to lend our support to all those seeking to advance democracy in Bangladesh.”

In his statement, Blinken explained that his new Bangladesh visa policy enables Washington to restrict the issuance of visas for Bangladeshis believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in the South Asian country.

The statement says the new visa policy includes restricting visas of current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services.

“Actions that undermine the democratic election process (in Bangladesh) include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views,” Blinken added.

The United States notified the Bangladeshi government of this decision on May 3, 2023. Still, it was not until today that Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry responded, saying the country would take the measures needed to ensure smooth and participatory elections.

“The government apparatus will take necessary measures to prevent and address any unlawful practices or interference … to compromise the smooth and participatory conduct of the elections,” the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in its response to Blinken’s visa policy.

“The electoral process will remain under strict vigilance, including by international observers accredited by the Election Commission,” the official statement added.

Calling for electoral observers

Earlier this month, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ended a 15-day trip to Japan, the United States, and the UK calling for international observers to monitor her country’s elections in January 2024 to ensure their legitimacy.

In Washington, World Bank and US government officials praised Hasina effort’s to uphold democratic elections and her willingness to host international observers during the upcoming general elections.

During Hasina’s visit, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, met with Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, and they both discussed the South Asian country’s general elections.

During that meeting, Nuland highlighted the importance of “free and fair” elections in Bangladesh.

“As we deepen US-Bangladesh ties, I met Foreign Secretary Momen and reiterated the US commitment to promoting human rights and democratic values, including free and fair elections. We thank Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees,” Nuland stated.

In the UK, Hasina secured Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland’s support for international electoral observers. Scotland also offered to train Bangladesh elections officers at the district level again.

Independent Electoral Commission

Sheikh Hasina doubled down on her government’s unwavered support of the country’s fully independent Electoral Commission, which was established in 1971. In 2009, Hasina’s Awami League party.

By enacting the Election Commission Secretariat Act of 2009, Hasina’s government improved the legal, administrative and economic powers of the Election Commission. It also provided the commission with financial assistance to enhance the Election Commission’s capacity, including updating its digital technology to increase transparency and accountability.

Earlier this year, Hasina told her country’s parliament that unelected officials or governments would never take power in Bangladesh.

“Those who are dreaming of an unelected government in the country, please come out of this dream as it will never come true,” she said in her address b4efore the 21st session of the 11th parliament.

“The reality is that whoever will get the people’s vote, will come to power and we have no objection to this end. Awami League has never interfered with that and will never do so,” she said, reminding MPs that nothing good has ever come from allowing unelected governments to take power in the country.

“Those who want an unelected government violating the country’s constitution, which protects the rights of the masses, really don’t believe in the country’s independence, democracy and rights of the people,” Hasina condemned.

