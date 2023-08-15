Alan Dershowitz Predicts All Four Trump Trials Will Take Place Before 2024 Election, Adds ‘There’ll Be Some Convictions’

Alan Dershowitz believes that all four trials related to former President Donald Trump’s four indictments will take place before the 2024 election.

On Monday night, Trump was indicted on 13 felonies relating to election fraud in the state of Georgia. Dershowitz reacted to the indictment alongside Steve Bannon on the Tuesday edition of Bannon’s War Room.

“The fact that they were willing to put the indictment on the website before the grand jurors voted proved something that any of us who have had experience in criminal law know — the grand jury is meaningless,” Dershowitz said, referencing the website error made by Fulton County which published the charges against Trump before it was official.

“There are 23 or whatever number it is, chairs that the prosecution moves around. If the prosecutor wants an indictment, she gets an indictment. So nobody should say, ‘Oh, my God. A grand jury, 23 people looked at the evidence and they said there was enough to indict!’ Ignore it. It’s nonsense,” Dershowitz said. “The grand jury didn’t decide anything. They rubber stamped something that the prosecutor put before them. And the best evidence is the prosecutor was so confident she was willing to put it on her website even before the vote took place.”

Dershowitz believes there will be convictions in the charges against the former president.

“You know, it’s Alice in Wonderland — verdict first, execution, and then trial. That’s what we’re having here. And it’s such an undercutting of our Constitution. I predicted this all in, Get Trump,” the lawyer said, touting his latest book.

“And I predict there’ll be some convictions. I think the strategy is to get bad convictions, but to get them fast in New York, in Florida, in Washington, and in Fulton County, then they’ll be reversed on appeal, but they’ll be reversed on appeal after the election,” Dershowitz explained.

“That’s why everybody’s rushing to get these cases tried. We now know that they want it tried within six months in Georgia. They want a trial in January in Washington, D.C. They want a trial in May in Florida. And New York has been willing to put it off. But they’re going to get on the bandwagon too. Everybody who was going after Trump, the whole ‘Get Trump’ approach is to get him before the election, convict him before the election, and he wins on appeal. All right. That’s tomorrow’s news,” Dershowitz concluded.

