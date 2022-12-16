Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Think People Should Get Banned on Twitter But Doesn’t Feel Sorry For Those Who Do: ‘Eff Around and Find Out’

Commentator Ben Shapiro is speaking out about Twitter banning several journalists on Thursday night.

The Twitter purge included CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, the Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, the New York Times’ Ryan Mac, Keith Olbermann, and Vox’s Aaron Rupar.

During the Friday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro said he didn’t believe that people should be necessarily banned from Twitter, but had no remorse for those who are, branding them “journalismers,” a term which writes with a faux trademark when tweeting: “Journalismers™.”

The clip, shared by Jason Campbell, shows Shapiro saying that those expressing outrage over being banned Thursday night, are only upset because standards are now being applied to them.

“The journalismers who are extraordinarily upset and they’re really mad, and the people at CNN, people at NBC, the people at all the media infrastructure who are super upset that standards are now being applied to them, that were applied in opaque fashion to all of their enemies five minutes ago, and they were cheering. I have no sympathy for them,” Shapiro said.

“So two things can be true at once. I may not agree with Elon Musk’s standard. It depends on the details of that standard as they emerge,” he added.

Shapiro said the “journalismers” who attempt to get others banned, are living by their own standards now.

“All of the journalismers who are spending their time cheering on censorship — who are going after other media companies and trying to have their advertisers removed by calling up advertisers that have nothing to do with the company and trying to harass them into silence…” he said.

He compared the situation to an issue he recently had with Politico.

“Like all the people at Politico for example, who are whining and screaming and holding vast staff-wide meetings over me writing a playbook letter for Politico. If those people get suspended, I have no sympathy for them,” Shapiro said.

“One set of rules for everyone, okay? If you are the people who are claiming that censorship on the basis of opaque standards is totally fine because you like the people doing the censoring, then live by those standards,” he insisted.

“You’ll get no sympathy from me. So people like Aaron Rupar whose job in life and the glory they get in life is by trying to get other people kicked off social media — getting kicked off social media. There will be no tears for you. I think you probably shouldn’t have been kicked off. Also, your standards buddy. Eff around and find out is sort of the idea here. Your standards — no sympathy,” Shapiro continued.

Shapiro reiterated that two ideas could be held at once when it came to this complex situation.

“And I know there are a lot of people who say that that is a violation of consistency. No, it’s not. I can say those two things at once and they are perfectly consistent. I don’t think you should be banned. And also if you are banned, I don’t feel bad for you because you seem to be like a person who likes banning,” he concluded.

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

