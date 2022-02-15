The Ringer founder Bill Simmons attended Super Bowl 52 and lashed out over SoFI stadium’s mask mandate.

“The crazy thing about this Super Bowl to me was the masks,” Simmons said on The Bill Simmons podcast. “We’ve lost our minds. I just can’t get over how dumb this is. Like honestly what are we doing?”

Simmons pointed towards a decline in cases in Los Angeles as part his reasoning on why the Super Bowl mask mandate did not make sense.

“The numbers are going way down, like, what are we doing?” Simmons said. “And there’s nobody in charge of any of it.”

Simmons then took his frustrations out on LA Mayor Eric Garcetti getting caught being maskless.

“And then there’s pictures online today the friggin’ LA Mayor Garcetti in his suite no mask on talking to people.”

Here’s LA’s lying mayor @ericgarcetti not wearing a mask. Again. Will he claim he was holding his breath again? pic.twitter.com/qwjgHNlvrA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

“So I have to have a mask on, but if I’m eating mask off?” Simmons complained. “What are we doing? Honestly it’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The former ESPN host also pointed out that he had to wear the mask while being outside.

“Is anyone awake, are the lights on? I’m at a football stadium were basically outdoors and I have to wear a mask when I go the bathroom? And I’ve already had Covid and I’m boosted. What are we doing?”

Listen above via The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com