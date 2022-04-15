Blaze TV Host Mocks Idea of ‘Trans Genocide’ By Joking About Killing Trans Kids

Blaze TV Host Elijah Schaffer joked at length about killing trans kids in a recent interview in response to a claim from an unnamed person that “genocide” is being committed against trans people. The full conversation was graphic enough that it was edited out of versions of the show that were posted to Apple and Spotify.

In a disclaimer added to the podcast after it was recorded, Schaffer says, “This is the part of the show where Elijah talks about things he shouldn’t have — it can’t be on the main internet but you can find it on Blaze TV dot com for the full uncensored video.”

On Thursday’s episode of his show Slightly Offensive, Schaffer discussed Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new directive for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to treat parents who provide their kids with gender-affirming care as child abusers.

Shaffer said that he spoke to someone about the directive, who told him “there’s this mass genocide happening to trans kids by fascists” in Texas.

Schaffer, who lives in Texas, was joined by co-host of Louder with Crowder and fellow Texas resident Dave Landau, who laughed and said “Yeah, we all have to put a trans kid and drag them behind a truck.”

“How many trans kids did you kill today?” Schaffer replied.

“Uh — Six, they come with a toll tag,” Landau said.

“I did four, I was trying to beat you this week.” Schaffer responded.

“The Blaze ships us the better trans kids. You should really talk to them,” Landau said.

“I feel really really cheated because I get like My Patriot Supply ads and stuff meanwhile you get trans kids to genocide!” Schaffer joked back.

“Trans kids supply, yeah. It’s a pretty good company,” Landau said.

“They come in a tackle box, it’s like a half dozen. And you kill them any way you want, it’s pretty good. Only in Texas though,” Landau continued. “I didn’t know that cause I’ve been killing them everywhere so I better stop.”

“Me too,” Schaffer replied. “I started in California — talk about the Trail of Tears, I did version two.”

Watch the exchange above.

