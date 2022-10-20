Candace Owens Threatens to Sue Family of George Floyd For ‘Emotional Distress’

Candace Owens is taking her defense of controversial rapper Kanye West one step further, now threatening to sue the family of George Floyd, who was murdered by police in 2020.

The family of George Floyd, who was murdered was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020, plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against West over his claiming that Floyd’s death was caused by a drug overdose.

Per NPR:

Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that George Floyd’s death was a homicide, caused by Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes. But Ye — who was a guest on last weekend’s episode of the podcast hosted by rapper N.O.R.E and DJ EFN — put forth the idea that it wasn’t Chauvin who caused Floyd’s death, but that he died from fentanyl use.

The family has cited emotional distress as a motivating factor in the lawsuit.

On the Wednesday edition of Owens’ podcast, she defended new friend Kanye West and even threw out the idea of suing the Floyd family herself over emotional distress.

“I’m also sick of frivolous lawsuits. You know, if this is actually considered credible, if you can sue somebody because you’re feeling ’emotionally distressed’ because of them going out and saying things, well then I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s estate,” Owens said.

Owens bashed the rumored lawsuit as nothing more than a PR stunt orchestrated by the Floyd family.

“I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt. It’s causing me a ton of distress. I feel angry and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark!” she continued.

“This is unacceptable. I’m really — I’m serious. I’m going to go out and I’m going to ask lawyers ‘If this is legitimate, can I sue George Floyd’s family?’ Because I should be able to,” Owens said.

Owens went as far as to suggest the media was working with George Floyd’s family to “bury evidence.”

“In fact, we should be able to sue Black Lives Matter. We should be able to sue the media that is clearly colluding with George Floyd’s family so that they can bury the evidence. Nobody is going to shut up and I will fight tooth and nail for people to see the truth,” she concluded.

Listen above via The Candace Owens Podcast.



—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com