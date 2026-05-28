Joe Rogan offered President Donald Trump a fix for the upcoming White House UFC event, which Rogan has serious concerns about.

Rogan was joined on Wednesday’s The Joe Rogan Experience by mixed martial artists Josh Thompson and “Big” John McCarthy and the conversation eventually turned to the UFC event set for June 14 — also Trump’s birthday — at the White House.

Construction is ongoing for the event, which will include multiple outdoor fights and be part of a series of celebrations in honor of the country’s 250th birthday. The UFC event will include six fights in total.

Rogan, a longtime commentator with the UFC, has said he’ll be at the upcoming event, though he’s expressed doubts in the past over such a major event occurring while the Iran war is raging on. He’s also taken issue with the outdoor nature of the fights, a concern he brought up again with Thompson and McCarthy.

“The White House thing is odd. I don’t like it,” Rogan said. “I don’t like the idea of fighting outside at all. It’s June and it’s D.C., and we looked it up, the last time, last year, same day, it was 100 degrees. That’s hot as f*ck.”

He continued by questioning how the White House will offset both the weather and the bugs in the middle of summer, and he recommended they simply take the event indoors.

“I just don’t think that you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment. I think it should be inside an air-conditioned arena,” Rogan said. “It should be a controlled environment, just like you wouldn’t ask them to play a world championship basketball game outside in the sun. That would be crazy. You have to you play in a f*cking air-conditioned arena and that’s how it should be. Build a f*cking roof.”

Beyond the UFC event, Rogan has grown more consistently critical of the president since endorsing him in the 2024 presidential election, pushing back against the administration on ICE raids, the Iran war, and more.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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