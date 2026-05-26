Joe Rogan found a new reason to take issue with the man he endorsed in the 2024 presidential election, calling President Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion IRS settlement fund “crazy.”

On Monday’s The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by fellow comedian Tom Segura and at one point they took a dive into a $1.776 billion fund being set up that has been largely slammed by critics on both sides of the political aisle as a “slush fund.”

The fund is reportedly being set up as part of a settlement with the IRS for President Donald Trump to drop a $10 billion lawsuit over a former official leaking past tax returns. Critics fear the fund, which cannot pay the president directly, will be used to reward allies of the president, including January 6 Capitol rioters. The fund would reportedly be used to pay out those with claims that the IRS or Department of Justice wrongly targeted them.

Trump has defended the fund, saying the deal would actually mean him giving up “a lot of money.”

Rogan did argue he felt there was outside influence of January 6, but made it clear he was not in favor of a large sum of money from the federal government essentially being handed over to the current head of said government.

“That is so crazy,” Rogan said about the settlement, which would include Trump not being audited in the future. “Imagine like somebody accused you of murder, yeah, and turns out you weren’t guilty of that murder and then you sue them and you go, ‘You can never prosecute me for murder again.’ And then you just go straight Uday Hussein… That’s nuts.”

Uday Houssein was the son of terrorist Saddam Housein and Rogan and Segura had gone down a rabbit hole discussing reports of the man’s long-talked about cruelty, which included everything from rape to torture to much more.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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