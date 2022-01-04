Radio host Charlamagne tha God awarded the Editor-in-Chief of getoutspoken.com Chadwick Moore “Donkey Of The Day” for politicizing vasectomies.

“Is this an act of love? Or is this just about consequence-free sex?” Moore said about vasectomies on Tucker Carlson Tonight with guest host Sean Duffy. “Why stop at the vasectomy if you can just lob the whole thing off and become trans,” he added. “Consequence-free sex is what drives the left. It’s their religion. They believe in population control. They want fewer people on the planet.”

Moore continued that those who decide to get a vasectomy are diminishing their manliness. “It does make you less of a man I’m sorry,” Moore added.

“Jesus Christ,” Charlamagne said in disgust after listening to the clip. “I don’t even know what consequence-free sex means but I would think regardless of what side of the aisle you’re on, you too would want consequence-free sex.”

Charlemagne explained that Moore’s comments are so absurd it’s one of the reasons he chooses not to identify with a political party. “This is why I don’t like being labeled anything in regards to politics,” he said. “One thing that I hate that both sides do is politicize every damn thing. So now vasectomies are considered a liberal thing? Really? Republicans, conservatives have never gotten clipped?”

Watch above via Fox News

