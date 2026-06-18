Ana Navarro trashed Vice President JD Vance and accused him of repeatedly pushing lies during his appearance with her and her co-hosts on The View.

Navarro took to her podcast, Bleep! with Ana Navarro, following the Tuesday appearance by Vance on The View, a show where he and the administration receive plenty of daily criticism.

During Vance’s visit to the table, he predictably sparred with some of the hosts, including Navarro, who was scolded at one point by Whoopi Goldberg while she was trying to transition to a break, and Navarro tried grilling Vance on UFC fighter Josh Hotik calling former First Lady Michelle Obama a “man” during Sunday’s UFC matches on the White House’s South Lawn. The comment was condemned by UFC head Dana White, but President Donald Trump did not make a statement on it.

On her podcast, Navarro admitted Goldberg got “annoyed” with her, but said they are “close friends” and chalked up the moment to the pressure of TV.

Navarro noted it is difficult to get Republican guests because the hosts are so “critical” of the president, but some come on because of the show’s reputation for helping to move books. Vance was promoting his book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

Navarro did offer some credit to Vance, applauding him for not leaving The View and using his appearance to simply get attention in right-wing media circles. She also said Vance did not give them “limitations” to their questions.

She said:

A lot of Republicans, what they come and do is they come on The View and create a moment, create a moment of tension, you know, trigger a fight, that type of thing, so that then they can run over to Fox News and run over to right-wing media outlets and talk about how they triggered the women of The View, how they own the liberals, how they, you know, got attacked by the women of The View. And then they turn that into a whole thing in order to go to right- wing media and continue selling books. To his credit, JD Vance did not do that yesterday, and I will say there was no question and no topic that was off the table. His team did not give us any limitations of what we could ask him.

Navarro went on to be a lot less positive about the vice president and his answers to questions on mass deportation policies and more.

“I will tell you this, JD Vance is a smart guy. When you got him on, you’ve gotta be prepared. You’ve gotta prepared with follow-ups, you’ve got to be prepared with facts, you’ve gonna be prepared to push back. And why do you need to push back? Because he lied. He lied and lied and lie in this interview,” she said.

Navarro added that Vance came in like “Mr. Rogers” and viewers noted her reaction.

She said:

Past that Mr. Rogers veneer, and by the way, I saw a lot of people online commenting about my facial expression when he walked in. Look, I wear my feelings on my face. You all know what I think about this administration. I think it is a shameful time in America, and I think that the way that they are particularly targeting and profiling, racially profiling the Latino community and the immigrant community is something abhorrent.

She added, “If you want warm and fuzzy, you’ve got the wrong girl.”

Navarro accused Vance of putting a positive spin on Trump’s former relationship with convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“The reason that it got tense at times is because we had to push back on this guy, right? Like on Epstein, he tried to say that Trump kind of knew him casually, that they’d known each other in the ’80s. That’s a lie. They were best friends for over a decade. He tried to that it was Trump who had turned Epstein into the police. That’s lie,” she said.

Despite her earlier praise for Vance, she also took issue with a Fox appearance the vice president gave after the interview.

She said:

Then at night I see that he’s going to Fox News and doing what Republicans do. You see, he went on Fox News, and he said that Whoopi had accused him of being racist. That’s a lie. Whoopi never accused him of being racist. Whoopi said, you know, what’s your problem? What’s this administration’s problem with Black people and the things that are happening vis-a-vis Black people, and people of color, how does that sit with you? She didn’t tell him you’re a racist.

Navarro still said she’d like Vance to return to The View and she hopes more Republicans will join the table.

“I hope that Republicans show up and defend their policies and have a civil debate. I think we treated him politely and civilly. That’s how we treat all our guests and I think that’s how should treat all of our guests. And I hope the Republicans take this as an invitation for more of them to come on,” she said.

Watch above via Bleep! with Ana Navarro.

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