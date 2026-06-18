Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Trump’s Ice Cold Response to Death Threats Against Her: ‘It’s Your Fault and You Deserve It’

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed President Donald Trump had an ice cold response when she reached out over concerns about death threats she and her family were receiving.

Greene told her tale about Trump on Mario Nawfal’s podcast and Stephen A. Smith’s Straight Shooter show this week. The former congresswoman left Congress at the beginning of the year, saying she wanted to avoid a “hateful primary” challenged boosted by the president and his team. While once one of his most vocal supporters in Congress, Greene has since turned into a vocal critic, breaking with the president on the Epstein files, the Iran war, and more.

Greene told Nawfal she was receiving death threats when she signed her name to a discharge petition calling for the release of files related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. The threats, she added, would often use language Trump deployed against her, like calling her a “traitor.”

🚨🇺🇸 "It's your fault and you deserve it"… What Trump texted Marjorie Taylor Greene about her son's death threats. MTG was leading the fight to force the Epstein files into the open. What she says it cost her is hard to stomach. The threats started against her, then… https://t.co/RmsPR9QASS pic.twitter.com/lMNlcilI3G — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 18, 2026

According to Greene, she reached out to multiple White House officials and Trump about the death threats and the president hit with her an ice cold response.

She explained:

So it was after he started calling me a traitor because I wouldn’t take my name off the discharge petition and I was fighting him specifically to get the Epstein files released and I was receiving serious death threats, but we started getting death threats on my son that were coming from overseas and these were credible death threats and I sent a copy of the death threats, I sent it to Susie Wiles, James Blair, Kash Patel, JD Vance, and I texted a copy of it to President Trump and informed him, this is what you are causing to happen because you’re calling me a traitor, because the word traitor was in the death threat. And I said, no matter what our political disagreements are, our children should never have their lives threatened or be threatened in any way. And that’s what I told him. And he specifically told me in text message, and I still have these text messages, but he specifically me he said it’s your fault and you deserve it. So Donald Trump said it was my fault and I deserved for my son to be murdered.

Greene said on Smith’s show that she has the text messages to back up her story. She also claimed Trump told her his friends would get hurt by the information that would come out” from the full Epstein files. Greene and others have criticized the administration for redactions in the files and the insistence he was only sex trafficking women for himself.

“I would also suspect that there’s a lot of intelligence information there, as well as very disturbing information that would be on prominent people,” she said.

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