Charlamagne tha God Calls Out Left Media Bias Covering Biden Documents: ‘Let’s Not Make The Hypocrisy So, So Blatant’

Charlamagne tha God accused the media of bias in its reaction to the discovery of classified documents in President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence and D.C. office.

On a recent episode of Brilliant Idiots, Charlamagne and co-host Andrew Schulz discussed why the reaction to Biden’s documents was so different from former President Donald Trump.

“I just like consistency, you know what I’m saying?” Charlamagne told Schulz.

Schulz insisted that there was no way they would be printing out classified documents that contain anything really important.

“Well, here’s the thing, and I’m not coping pleas for Trump. ‘Cause it’s not about Trump, it’s just about consistency. When it happened to Trump, it was all about the documents. It was, ‘We don’t know what’s on them. It could be nuclear codes, it could be personal information that he’s selling to foreign governments,'” Charlamagne said.

“They don’t print out nuclear codes,” Schulz said.

“But my point is, that’s what the media was saying,” Charlamagne replied.

“Now, with Biden, it’s, ‘Oh, well it’s not really about the documents. Classified documents slip up and leak all the time. Now it’s about the obstruction that Trump did.’ Like, ‘No, that’s not what y’all said when it was Trump,'” he added.

“Are you finding out that the media’s not fair?” Schulz asked.

“No, I know the media’s not fair,” Charlamagne said. “I’ve always known that, you know what I mean? But it’s just the principle, like, let’s at least try to have some consistency. Let’s not make the hypocrisy be so, so blatant.”

Although both Biden and Trump were found in possession of classified documents, there are differences in the situations. Trump’s documents were seized by the FBI during a raid on his Florida home, while Biden’s lawyers handed over the documents voluntarily.

Size is another factor. According to AP News, in August 2022 alone, 33 boxes were removed from Trump’s residence after “lawyers for Trump provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.”

According to CNBC, a total of six pages were discovered at Biden’s Delaware home.

Listen above via Brilliant Idiots.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com