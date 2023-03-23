Charlamagne Tha God Insists Trump Will Not Be Arrested: ‘These Charges Are Weak As F*ck’

Charlamagne Tha God doubted former President Donald Trump will be indicted despite much of the country anticipating the announcement from the grand jury.

On the Thursday edition of Brilliant Idiots, the podcast hosted by Charlamagne and comedian Andrew Schulz, they discussed the latest news surrounding Trump.

During the conversation, Schulz abruptly stopped to check to see if Trump had been arrested. He noted that they were filming the episode on Tuesday.

“Trump’s not getting arrested. Guys, come on,” Charlamagne said.

“Don’t do this. Don’t do this,” Schulz said laughing.

“He’s not getting arrested, guys,” Charlamagne repeated.

Schulz explained that years prior, Charlamagne had said the exact opposite, believing Trump would be arrested eventually.

“If they indict a former president, it’s not gonna be for these charges. These charges are weak as fuck, bro,” Charlamagne replied.

“You did say that he was gonna get arrested. I was like, ‘They won’t arrest a former president,'” Schulz explained.

“I think I agree with you — I don’t see it happening, bro. This man — I can’t change my mind? Upon further review?” Charlamagne laughed. “I believed in the checks and balances. I believed that nobody is above the law. Teflon Don has proven me wrong until further notice. And I still don’t think that they’ll do it.”

A producer chimed in to say, “Basically they’re saying that this small thing is just to hold them and then there’s gonna be a bunch of other charges.”

“What they’re saying is Trump don’t run for president. That’s what they saying. And he’s not getting the message,” Schulz said.

“So why make him bigger?” Charlamagne said. “You know what this shit is, man, you remember on Endgame when Thanos got hit in the chest and he’s like, ‘You should have went for the head.’ If it’s not a head-shot — don’t do it.”

Charlamagne noted that Trump is more than likely raking in campaign donations as the arrival of the indictment news is delayed.

“I mean that is a hundred percent right. If you arrest him and he gets off, he’ll be president guaranteed,” Schulz said.

Watch above via the Brilliant Idiots podcast.

