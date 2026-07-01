‘I Can’t Commit to Anything’: JD Vance Leaves Return to All-Out War in Iran on the Table

Vice President JD Vance left open the possibility that the United States could return to war with Iran if the 60-day ceasefire between the two countries expires without a peace deal in place.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon on the tarmac after giving a speech to troops at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach in recognition of America’s 250th celebrations, the vice president said a return to the conflict in Iran was on the table:

REPORTER: Can you commit that the U.S. won’t return to full-fledged combat operations before the 60-day clock on the MOU is up? VANCE: Well I can’t commit to anything because obviously it depends on what the Iranians are ultimately going to do. As I said up there what I can commit to is that the president is not going to send our military back in unless he has to, unless there’s a clearly defined purposed for it. I think that was really the contrast I was trying to draw between open-ended military commitments with no clear objective, and what the President of the United States has done, which is define an objective, go and accomplish that objective. If we’ve got to do more of course, that’s kind of up to the Iranians. If they try to rebuild their nuclear program, if try to start shooting at commercial vessels again that’s going to change our calculus but right now what the President has said is, go and make a deal, go an negotiate in good faith, and that’s what he’s empowered us to do.”

The conflict in Iran began Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel began airstrikes. The two sides agreed to a shaky ceasefire with a 60-day deadline that has seen flare-ups of hostilities on both sides.

Earlier this week the U.S. agreed to stop attacking each other and focus on negotiations, according to Axios.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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