Dave Portnoy Suspends His Own ‘Terrible’ Podcast Indefinitely: ‘I’m Not Just Going to Do Content that I Know Stinks’

Dave Portnoy has ceased production on his own podcast citing that the content has become “terrible.”

The Barstool president’s podcast, The Dave Portnoy Show with Eddie & Co, which began in 2020, hasn’t released an episode since October 11th.

On Monday’s edition of The Barstool Rundown, Portnoy addressed the absence and made the official announcement.

“I guess I should mention, I thought I was gonna do it — The Dave Portnoy Show is in purgatory. It is suspended indefinitely,” he announced.

“So I stopped it last week because to be honest, it was terrible. Not necessarily Eddie’s fault or my fault, it’s just the subject’s stale. We did a show, it was bad. It’s like, I gotta change it up,” he added.

Portnoy, whose podcast centers on various topics discussed with co-host Eddie Farrer, said that an attempt had been made to include celebrity guests on the show to discuss the stories, but the plan had failed.

“I don’t know if it’s coming back or when it’s coming back, but I’m not just gonna do content that I know stinks,” he said.

“It’s like — it was becoming — it wasn’t great and it was a lot of work. So it’s like, all right … if I’m gonna do it, let’s come up with something that I think is good. And we weren’t there, so we’ll see,” Portnoy concluded.

