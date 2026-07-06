Dave Portnoy Mocks ‘Euro Tears’ After FIFA Stunningly Lifts Suspension of US Soccer Star

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy mocked the soccer fans complaining about FIFA’s stunning reversal of U.S. soccer star Folarin Balogun’s suspension.

On Sunday, FIFA announced that it had suspended the red card given to Balogun in the U.S.’s round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The red card meant an automatic one-game suspension, meaning Balogun would miss America’s round of 16 match against Belgium.

It was later revealed that President Donald Trump allegedly called FIFA President Gianni Infantino himself to protest the red card.

In response to this information, many sports fans called the ruling corrupt and even accused Infantino of capitulating to Trump.

On Monday’s Wake Up Barstool, Portnoy claimed those complaints coming from the global soccer community showed it was afraid the U.S. was finally becoming a competitive soccer nation. He said:

Having said that, once this thing became official, we have had — what is it — maybe 18 hours now of crying like I have never seen in my lifetime. Maybe when the Patriots were on their run and “Deflategate,” and things like this, maybe Michigan… but this is on a global scale. The crying, the Euro tears, the sheer whimpery of Europe regarding this decision– everything from Belgium is lawyering up, Belgium shouldn’t play, UEFA, “This is illegal. You can’t do this.” And it all stems from one thing and one thing only. People say, “Oh, you don’t like Trump,” and this and that. No, no, no, no. They don’t like that we’re getting good at soccer, boys. Europe is petrified because if we’re good at soccer, they got nothing. We’re bigger than they are, we’re badder than they are, we bail them out in every world war. We are the United States. We’re the bully, we’re the tough guy, and this is the one sport we’ve never paid attention to. We went up, we ripped hockey from Canada and shoved them in a locker. Now, if we take soccer from the rest of the world, they got nothing. So that’s all this is about.

"18 hours now of crying like I have never seen in my lifetime… it all stems from one thing and one thing only, they don't like that we're getting good at soccer. If we're good at soccer, they got nothing." – @stoolpresidente #USA #WorldCup https://t.co/50sRNV84kV pic.twitter.com/8qL4DzTTOb — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) July 6, 2026

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