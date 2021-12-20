Comedian Jim Gaffigan went scorched earth on former Note Dame coach Lou Holtz for attacking President Joe Biden’s faith during his 2020 Republican National Convention speech.

During Holtz’s speech, Holtz referred to President Biden as a, “Catholic in name only.”

“During the convention I was seeing all these lies working,” Gaffigan said during the latest edition of The Al Franken podcast. “The people where I’m from in a small town in the Midwest, I’m from the rustbelt, that were kind of like ethnically Catholic that were seeing a Nun or Lu Holtz saying, ‘Biden was a bad Catholic.’ I knew it was a lie. I knew people who had common sense knew it was a lie,” Gaffigan continued. “I wanted to go on record that this is obviously bullshit.”

Gaffigan elaborated that Holtz’s comments were particularly important to him because he grew up looking up to Holtz. “I grew up going to Notre Dame games,” Gaffigan said. “Lou Holtz is a childhood hero of mine. But the fact he would be this pawn, you know what, fuck Lou Holtz.”

Listen above via The Al Franken podcast.

