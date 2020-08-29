Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan became a hot topic over the last day or so, following an epic tweet thread on Thursday laying into Donald Trump and Trump voters after the president’s speech at the RNC.

The tweet thread went viral, setting Twitter on fire following that speech, naturally garnering both positive feedback and pushback from pro-Trump Twitter users.

Two days into the storm, Gaffigan now says he regrets nothing, despite people saying they’ll never watch his comedy again.

I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has expressed support about my tweets. I know the bots & trolls can be scary but the truth requires direct sunlight. I regret nothing. (Well, maybe I was a little harsh… https://t.co/KHEWq41GM5 — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 29, 2020

“I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has expressed support about my tweets. I know the bots & trolls can be scary but the truth requires direct sunlight,” he wrote. “I regret nothing. (Well, maybe I was a little harsh to Karen.)”

“We need to wake up,” he said, echoing his original tweets. “Decency is on the ballot. It can and will get worse if Trump is re-elected. The bullying happening on both sides is wrong but Trump won’t even try to fix it.”

No doubt a second round of positive and negative feedback will now ensue.

