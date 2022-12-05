Howard Stern Blasts Kanye West’s ‘Pretty F*cking Crazy’ InfoWars Appearance: He Made Alex Jones Look ‘Liberal’

Radio host Howard Stern joined the chorus denouncing Kanye West’s controversial appearance on Alex Jones’ web-show Infowars.

On Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show he branded West as “ill” and shared his thoughts on the latest anti-Semitic rantings from the rapper.

“You know, I hate to bring up Kanye West. You know, if anything, this guy is so ill,” Stern said.

“He loves Nazis. I guess he doesn’t know he is Black. He doesn’t understand what Hitler thought of Jews — Black people. He thought they were all inferior. He wanted to sterilize Black people. And if there was a mixed race baby, a black man with a white woman for — let’s say like Kanye and Kim (Kardashian) — he would kill the children,” Stern added.

Stern began to question what in West’s life led him to “this kind of mental illness.”

“Well, you know, Howard, I talked to some people in the psychiatric industry a while back, trying to get that kind of racism declared a mental illness,” said co-host Robin Quivers, who before radio stardom worked as a nurse in a shock and trauma facility.

“And what I was told by the few people I talked to was that the psychiatric industry, or organization, whatever it is, profession — does not consider normal behavior — mental illness. So essentially what they were saying, there’s so much racism, it’s normal,” she said. “And I’m like, that is just stupid. You see people hurting themselves, hurting each other, and you won’t figure out how to treat it and prevent it and clean it out of society before it kills all of us?”

As the conversation continued, Stern played clips from the interview and remarked that Jones was trying to help West out by steering him away from his anti-Semitic rantings several times.

Quivers asked why West donned a black hood for the duration of the show.

“I don’t know what was going on. You know, I could give you a psychological theory that I’m sure I’m not the only one that thinks that maybe he hates being Black so much. He’s so self hating. He does — He wants to wear a hood and pretend he’s a white man. A white man in the Nazi party,” Stern said.

Stern later elaborated that West could possibly despise being Black.

“In a weird way despises being Black and wants to be accepted by Nazis,” Stern said.

“Well, that’s not going to happen,” Quivers remarked. “It can’t happen.”

“Well, that’s what crazy is. You know, maybe he thinks if he would — like Pinocchio wished and wished that he’d be a real boy and he turned into one. And then, Alex Jones kept trying to throw him a life preserver and Kanye would just slap it away. I mean, he just went, kept going and going and going,” Stern added.

Stern concluded that West’s actions made Jones appear like a “bleeding heart liberal.”

“I never heard Alex make so much sense. This was ridiculous. I don’t know – this was bad in so many ways,” Quivers added.

“Well anyway, it was pretty fucking crazy. All this stuff I was reading and hearing about,” Stern concluded before welcoming on an Alex Jones and Kanye West impersonator.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com