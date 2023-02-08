Howard Stern Compares George Santos’ Early SOTU Arrival to ‘Lunatics’ in Times Square on New Years Eve: ‘Got There Early for a Primo Seat’

Howard Stern couldn’t help but laugh about Rep. George Santos scoring a prime seat for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

On the Wednesday edition of The Howard Stern Show, Stern discussed the address from President Joe Biden but paid particularly close attention to who was in the audience instead.

“The other thing I read was that the lying guy, George Santos, the guy who lies all the time and they wanna get him out of Congress, but he won’t leave,” Stern began.

“That Mitt Romney fight with George Santos and they started yelling at each other. And I think at one point, does anyone know the exact dialogue? It was, I think Mitt Romney called him an ass. And then George Santos called Mitt Romney an asshole,” Stern said.

“I think Romney started with, ‘You don’t belong here,'” co-host Robin Quivers clarified.

Romney took issue with Santos attempting to sit in the first row and shaking hands with everyone who was coming into the room considering the issues Santos faces regarding his credibility and lying about his murky past.

“He should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” Romney told CNN.

“You know what I saw on the news that Santos, it shows he has nothing to do. Like early in the day, when they started covering the hall that Biden was gonna speak. Santos got there super early so he could get the best seat,” Stern said.

“Because evidently it’s very cliquey, like people save each other’s seats and it’s, you know, but he got there early, like it was a (Bruce) Springsteen concert,” Stern said. “He wanted to make sure he was like, set up and in a prime seat.”

“You know what it was like, it’s like before the Super Bowl, like Richard tailgating, like Santos got there for the tailgate party. He should have set up a little barbecue,” Stern said.

As the conversation continued, Stern said, “You think he would’ve kind of snuck in to the State of the Union?”

“But he camped out like one of those lunatics in Times Square at New Year’s Eve. Like he — you know, he’s got the rain coat. He’s got a jar to piss in. He’s not leaving. You know, I don’t know what he’s doing, George Santos, but he got there early for a primo seat,” Stern said.

Later in the broadcast, Stern welcomed to the show former firefighter, Michael Weinstock who Santos invited as his guest to the State of the Union.

Weinstock clarified that Santos was in the chamber early, not to secure a seat close to where the president would be walking through, but to accompany Weinstock, who uses a wheelchair, into the room early before the crowds.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

