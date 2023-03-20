Howard Stern Praises Jon Stewart, Compares Him to Walter Cronkite, And Says ‘He Owes it To His Country to Run’ For President

Howard Stern shared praise for comedian Jon Stewart while calling for him to run for president during a recent episode of his radio show.

On the Monday edition of The Howard Stern Show, Stern returned from vacation and discussed binge-watching Stewart’s shows while he was away.

Stern compared the career of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an actor/comedian turned politician, to what potentially could be in the future for Stewart.

“Over vacation, I’m watching a ton of this one guy and I’m watching him debate all kind of different people. Going back years ago he was debating Bill O’Reilly… And he came off brilliantly,” Stern said.

“He knew more than any of them. And his name is Jon Stewart. Jon Stewart. Now listen, bear with me Robin. When Jon Stewart hosted The Daily Show, they said that he was the most trusted newsman in the country. Like Walter Cronkite trustworthy,” Stern explained to his co-host Robin Quivers.

“The guy is so fucking smart and bright and also witty and really measured when he takes on a debate,” Stern added.

Quivers remarked that Stewart really showcases the care he has for certain issues because he’s able to debate so strongly.

“You know he would work his ass off to be a good president. I’m telling you, he could also win cause people like Jon Stewart,” Stern insisted.

“But he gave up The Daily Show because it was too much,” Quivers noted.

“Well, he owes it to his country to run,” Stern said.

“Even though, this is a lot more work than The Daily Show?” Quivers questioned.

“It’s a lot more work. But the guy would be terrific and I think he’d do it. So I’m putting it out there,” Stern said, clarifying that he has not spoken with Stewart about the idea.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

