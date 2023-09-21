Jen Psaki Says Elderly Politicians Struggling With Health Issues Will ‘Unquestionably’ Hurt Biden’s Reelection Bid

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki said a challenge to President Joe Biden‘s 2024 reelection bid is all the other old people in Washington.

Psaki was part of a panel that spoke with podcaster Kara Swisher about mounting questions surrounding 80-year-old Biden’s age and health going into a possible second term, on the Thursday edition of the On With Kara Swisher podcast.

“Does it help or hurt that there’s other elderly people struggling in our political universe? Right. You see Dianne Feinstein, Mitch McConnell having his moments. Does that affect it, that everyone’s thinking – old Congress and there’s the head of it,” Swisher asked the group.

“It unquestionably hurts,” Psaki replied.

Psaki said there’s a feeling “of like these people are so old. They’re so old and white and they’re disconnected from what we’re experiencing and what we’re living,” she added. “And all of them are old. And why are all these old people running Washington now?”

Psaki said that elderly politicians are not all the same, and explaining it comes with its own set of challenges.

“They’re not the same, obviously different health – all the things, we can explain it, but when you’re explaining it, it’s kind of a challenge. So I think it’s unquestionably bad,” Psaki said.

A hot topic in the conversation was a recent column by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, who cited Biden’s age as a main factor for why he should not be running in 2024. Ignatius referenced polls showing voters think Biden’s age is an issue.

Psaki disagreed, implying that conversation around Biden’s age is something that happens at dinner parties on The Hill and not necessarily an everyday topic among the working class.

“The David Ignatius column about Biden – Biden and the Biden and Harris team in the White House have challenges about running for reelection. Unquestionably, we’re talking about them. That is not the conversation happening in the country. That is a conversation outlined in that op-ed that is happening at like dinner parties in Washington and maybe some other coastal cities. Those are also important people -” Psaki said.

“Elites, Georgetown dinner parties,” Swisher suggested.

“Well, yes, but my point is, are those important people? Sure. But like it is not a definition of what the challenges are. There are different challenges in my view,” Psaki said.

Listen above via On With Kara Swisher.

