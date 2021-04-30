Joe Rogan Addresses His Anti-Vax Comments: ‘I’m Not a Doctor, I’m a F*cking Moron’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After receiving some major pushback from Dr. Anthony Fauci among others, Joe Rogan addressed the controversial comments he made about the coronavirus vaccine.

“Well, the White House commented on what I said about vaccines,” Rogan said to comedian and podcast guest Andrew Santino, adding, “He disagreed with me.”

Rogan later somewhat walked back on his comments, clarifying that he is “not an anti-vax person,” but once again repeating, “I just said that if you’re a young, healthy person that you don’t need it.”

Rogan noted that Fauci was largely concerned with young, unvaccinated people spreading the virus to others and propagating the spread.

“You’re talking about yourself in a vacuum,” Fauci said, later adding, “If you want to only worry about yourself and not society, then that’s okay.”

“Their argument was you need it for other people,” Rogan continued. “But that’s a different argument. That’s a different conversation.”

While Fauci perhaps tapped into a different argument surrounding vaccines, the conversation is still the same, as Rogan deliberately advised healthy people to skip the shot altogether, going against the advice of medical experts.

“But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no,” the host said during an April 23 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should — if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

While the podcast host also faulted the media coverage of his comments as “clickbait,” he also admitted that he does not think before he speaks, adding that he does not have an “on-air” voice but simply says what he thinks.

“I am not a doctor. I am a fucking moron. I am a cage-fighting commentator,” he said. “I am not a respected source of information even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I am saying.”

Though Rogan admitted to having no medical expertise, he still questioned Santino when the comedian revealed he received the shot despite contracting the virus nearly seven months ago.

“Why did you get a vaccination?” Rogan asked after Santino confirmed he had Covid-19 in October 2020. Santino answered by calling himself a “sheeple.”

