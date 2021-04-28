Dr. Anthony Fauci offered a retort to Joe Rogan’s “incorrect” assertion that young, healthy people don’t need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Appearing on NBC’s TODAY show Wednesday, Fauci was asked by host Savannah Guthrie about Rogan commenting on his podcast that “if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.” Fauci said that take was “incorrect” — since Rogan’s argument is based on the faulty premise that people who’ve been infected by the disease can’t spread it to others if they are asymptomatic.

“You’re talking about yourself in a vacuum,” said Fauci. “You’re worried about yourself and the likelihood and that you’re not going to get any symptoms. But you can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk, and even if you don’t have any symptoms, you are propagating the outbreak.”

The result of this, Fauci explained, is that someone who is asymptomatic could wind up “inadvertently” transmitting the disease to another person whose case might turn out more severe. He also challenged Rogan’s argument directly by saying young, health people “absolutely” should get vaccinated.

“If you want to only worry about yourself and not society, then that’s okay,” Fauci said. “But if you’re saying to yourself, even if I get infected I could do damage to someone else even if I don’t have any symptoms at all, that’s the reason you have to be careful.”

Watch above, via NBC.

