We are big fans of yours. We really are. And we’ve gone on record saying you are our favorite morning show. You consistently provide a rare thing, particularly in the cable new morning show landscape: smart, well-informed, and yes, entertaining content that we delight in calling attention to.

Take for example the schadenfreudtastic segment this morning in which new host Brianna Keilar listed a myriad of ways that individuals who invaded the Capitol building on January 6th have been caught and arrested.

From the dude who wore the “I was there tee shirt” to the Olympian who wore his USA jacket while storming the capitol? These are just two of the really dumb ways that these people paraded, well their stupidity, enough at least for authorities to arrest them for their actions.

Of course, the vast majority of Trump supporters — who violently invaded the Capitol building, many of whom with specific designs to halt the constitutional process of certifying the Electoral College results — did so because they believed former President Donald Trump’s lies that the election had been stolen.

The lack of critical thinking skills necessary to see through Trump’s bullshittery neatly correlates with behavior that made many of them very easy to identify and eventually arrest. These are not our best and brightest, and in many ways, their self-revelation as insurrectionist is its own natural selection of some of the dumbest members of the body politic. Maybe January 6th was the lancing of the nation’s toxic boil that we desperately needed? But I digress.

Back to New Day. Big fans. Brianna and her super voicey essays will be a great compliment to John Berman’s smarts. That doesn’t mean that you are completely immune from occasional criticism or a fair and even assessment.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.