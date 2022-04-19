Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson Smoke Weed, Spout Bonkers Conspiracy Theory About Homeless Being Hunted for Sport

Boxer Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan floated a remarkably odd conspiracy theory that homeless people are being kidnapped in order to be hunted by the rich during a recent weed-fueled interview.

On Friday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Tyson said “whatever you think a human did to another human being — it happened. Whatever it is, it happened.”

“Somewhere in history?” Rogan asked.

“Yeah, and sometimes these special camps and stuff it happens. These people own these thousands of acres and nothing grows on ’em,” Tyson continued.

“Right, weird ranches where people do rituals and shit,” Rogan pressed.

“Might want to hunt a motherfucker,” Tyson added.

A shocked Rogan replied, “that’s not outside the realm of possibility!”

“I know, that’s why I’m throwing it at you!” Tyson said.

“I guarantee you there’s been someone, somewhere in the world who paid someone to hunt a person. I guarantee you that’s happened!” Rogan said.

“This is what happens,” Tyson said. “They take these homeless people off the streets. Put ’em in there, take them to one of those special hospitals. They take them from that hospital, all drugged up, take ’em to these large estates, property — ‘let’s hunt’ — Run!”

“I really believe that,” Tyson confirmed.

“That book The Most Dangerous Game, didn’t that come out in like the 30’s?” Rogan asked. It’s an old old book about that very thing. Rich people hunting poor people,” Rogan said.

“Why is the only reason we hunt the fox,” Tyson asked.

“Their fur,” Rogan hesitantly answered.

“Fox is the only one that backs tracks,” Tyson said. “That’s the only challenging chase, everything else is too easy.”

“So now, they say well the fox is the most reasonable animal, let’s try a human animal, see how reasonable he is,” Tyson added.

“Guaranteed!” Rogan agreed.

“They want to challenge reasonability,” Tyson said.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com