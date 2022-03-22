Mike Tyson Recalls Getting Bitten By His Pet Tiger: ‘They Slept in My Bed’

Mike Tyson revealed the bond he shares with his exotic animals once turned scary when one of his beloved tigers bit him.

The boxing legend said he was giving the cat a tetanus shot when it turned around and bit his arm.

“He was scared, very scared. So I went and got seven stitches and then it was over,” Tyson explained on Sunday’s episode of the Million Dollaz of Game podcast.

At the hospital, Tyson told the staff his dog had bit him.

Podcast host Wallo267 asked, “Was there ever a time where they tried to jump on you and shit?”

“They slept in my bed. The worst thing in the world is when they’d fart,” Tyson recalled. “But as they get older they realize the punishment and then they don’t do it anymore. They hit the pool — they shit and everything. Once they hit the water.”

When asked what his favorite animal was, Tyson replied, “mountain lion, so beautiful, you’ve never seen that face. They have a green face.”

In an 2021 article, Tyson revealed he sent his three beloved bengal tigers to a sanctuary and no longer owns exotic animals. Tyson says he now has a dog and a “lot of pigeons. Everywhere I go I have lots of pigeons.”

Listen above via Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

