Rogan Praises ‘Superintelligent’ Elon Musk, Says ‘Everyone Is Excited’ About Twitter Bid

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter has earned its share of critics, but podcaster Joe Rogan has thrown his support behind the “superintelligent” Musk.

On The Joe Rogan Experience over the weekend, Rogan said he was “excited” for the potential of Musk buying Twitter, saying people are looking to “powerful leaders” right now for guidance.

“That’s why, me included, everyone is so excited that Elon Musk is trying to buy Twitter. We’re like, ‘Yes! The great one!'” Rogan said in a candle-lit discussion with comedian Duncan Trussell.

Rogan went on to praise Musk, who has appeared on his podcast, as someone who “seems to have great ethics and morals.”

“He seems to be, like, a guy that if you had a movie character, and the movie character was, like, this super billionaire who didn’t give a fuck, but he was super fucking smart, and he was really, genuinely working to save humanity. That’s that guy,” the UFC commentator said.

Musk’s bid to take over Twitter amounts to $43 billion, which would come out to $54.20 per share. Many have expressed concern over how much Musk could allow on the platform should he take more control, while conservative critics of the social media platform have supported the potential buy and more influence on the company from the billionaire. Musk has already bought a nine percent stake in the company.

During Saturday’s podcast, Rogan theorized that Musk is very serious about the offer and is concerned about free speech on the platform, which has faced numerous accusations of censoring right-leaning pundits and outlets.

“He is concerned about censorship. He said, ‘Freedom of speech is someone you don’t like saying something you don’t want to hear.’ He goes, ‘They have to have that right. It’s essential to a democracy,'” Rogan said.

In a TED Talks interview last week, Musk said his offer to buy Twitter is not meant to bring him any profit, saying he would want to turn Twitter into an “inclusive arena of free speech.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com