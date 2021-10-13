Joe Rogan Asks Sanjay Gupta if Fauci is ‘Being Honest’ About NIH Connection to Wuhan Lab’s Gain of Function Research

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Rogan asked Sanjay Gupta to comment on Anthony Fauci’s potential connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology on Wednesday.

CNN’s chief medical correspondent sat down on The Joe Rogan Experience to answer the host’s questions on gain of function research, which the National Institute of Health (NIH) defines as “a type of research that modifies a biological agent so that it confers new or enhanced activity to that agent.

After Gupta predicted that “we may never know” the truth about the origins of the coronavirus, and whether or not it accidentally leaked from the Wuhan lab, Rogan asked about the NIH’s funding of EcoHealth Alliance, which The Intercept labeled,” a U.S.-based health organization that used federal money to fund bat coronavirus research at the Chinese laboratory.”

“They applied for a grant to specifically do — to insert a furin cleavage site — which is that particular part of the virus that raised so much concern,” Gupta explained of EcoHealth Alliance, adding, “I don’t know sometimes what to do with this. It’s highly suspicious.”

Rogan noted that Fauci has been questioned on the NIH’s connections to the Wuhan Institute’s gain of function research on the coronavirus, adding, “But if the NIH was giving funding to EcoHealth Alliance and EcoHealth Alliance was funding that kind of research, and then Fauci is not being honest about that.”

“I think the NIH is clearly funding EcoHealth Alliance and EcoHealth Alliance is clearly giving grants to Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Gupta responded, confirming he believes there is a direct connection between the three institutions.

He went on to note that there are different ways of viewing gain of function research, as one form refers to research that takes a virus “you would know to be bad” and splicing it with another “bad” virus to create something worse.

Another form of research would manipulate a novel virus to determine how it would behave and how it would impact humans.

“You gotta know, for gain of function research, you know it’s going to lead to gain of function,” he added, confirming that a prominent issue regarding how medical experts have responded to the Wuhan lab’s research is concerned with semantics.

