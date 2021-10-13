<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr. Sanjay Gupta addressed the theory that Covid-19 accidentally leaked from a lab in Wuhan while sitting down with Joe Rogan, telling the podcast host that “we may never know” the truth about the virus’ origin.

Rogan invited Gupta to Wednesday’s edition of his podcast to ask about gain of function research, which the National Institute of Health (NIH) describes as “a type of research that modifies a biological agent so that it confers new or enhanced activity to that agent. Some scientists use the term broadly to refer to any such modification.”

Rogan asked CNN’s chief medical correspondent about documents obtained by The Intercept that showed the United States has funded research on several types of coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The documents also include details on the work of EcoHealth Alliance, which The Intercept labeled, a U.S.-based health organization that used federal money to fund bat coronavirus research at the Chinese laboratory.”

“They applied for a grant to specifically do — to insert a furin cleavage site — which is that particular part of the virus that raised so much concern,” Gupta explained, adding, “I don’t know sometimes what to do with this. It’s highly suspicious.”

Gupta went on to say that the World Health Organization should be “empowered to do things,” hitting on the organization for being “too beholden” to China and not looking into legitimate concerns regarding the Wuhan lab.

“I don’t know, Joe, what to make of it,” said Gupta, who previously gave credence to the Wuhan lab leak theory on Mediaite’s The Interview podcast.

“As you said earlier, I think you said, ‘Where there is smoke there’s fire,'” he added. “Probably, but can I say conclusively? No.”

Gupta went on to say that “we may never know” the truth on the origins of the coronavirus, adding that there should be a global system in place to research and hold these institutes accountable.

“We don’t treat this like we treat department of defense issues,” he said. “We should be thinking about this more from a defense standpoint rather than a public health preventive standpoint.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com