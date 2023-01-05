Joe Rogan Forced to Edit Latest Podcast After a Vaccine Tweet Referenced in the Episode Turned Out to Be Fake

Podcast host Joe Rogan was forced to remove, edit, and re-upload his Wednesday podcast after unknowingly citing a fake tweet during the episode.

On Wednesday, Rogan interviewed evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein and discussed the controversy surrounding Covid and vaccines.

Rogan displayed a tweet during the conversation from an account on Twitter claiming to go by the name Dr. Natalia.

The tweet read “I will never regret the vaccine. Even if it turns out I injected actual poison and have only days to live. My heart and is was in the right place. I got vaccinated out of love, while antivaxxers did everything out of hate. If I have to die because of my love for the world, then so be it. But I will never regret or apologize for it.”

Rogan referenced the Tweet as an example of the wide scope of Covid and vaccine hysteria that encompassed the last few years.

“It’s also a fascinating perspective that this person claims to be about love, but has the most uncharitable view of people who didn’t get vaccinated,” Rogan said.

“That everyone got anti-vaxx out of hate. The idea that I didn’t get vaccinated out of hate, I find so ridiculous. Like, I don’t hate anyone. I am a loving person. I do it on purpose. I go outta my way to be as charitable and as kind as possible,” he added.

Rogan continued to dissect the tweet.

“And when I don’t, I feel very disappointed in myself. If I make any decision or a statement that I feel like doesn’t align with that, maybe flippantly in the moment, maybe joking around, I’ve — I’m very disappointed in myself. I’m very self-critical. When I see something like that, I’m like, that is ideological capture at its highest level,” he said.

Overnight, Rogan and his team were informed that the tweet was fake. The account of Dr. Natalia appears to be real, having joined the platform in 2017 with over 31.8K followers.

However, the tweet, which appeared as a screenshot on the episode, appears to be doctored.

Since then, the Twitter account has been taken private and the profile picture changed to a black circle.

Rogan took to Twitter to correct the mistake and inform his audience of the abrupt removal of the episode.

“I was informed last night that this tweet is fake. The show was already out, so we initially decided to post a notice saying we got tricked, then later thought it best to just delete it from the episode,” Rogan wrote. “My sincere apologies to everyone, especially the person who got hoaxed.”

