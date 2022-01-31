Johnny Knoxville Details Extensive Injury List From Jackass Films: ‘Like 16 Concussions,’ ‘Almost Dead 5 or 6 Times’

Johnny Knoxville said he’s almost died while filming the Jackass movies “five or six times.”

In addition to his near six fatal incidents, Knoxville recently told Howard Stern he suffered serious brain damage while filming the upcoming movie Jackass Forever.

“I have to live with all my past injuries,” Knoxville said on the most recent episode of Smartless podcast. “I’ve had like sixteen concussions — I’m not very in touch with my body. So and I figured I did this to myself, right?”

Knoxville explained that aside from his head injuries, other parts of his body have been severely damaged from the stunt movies. “My back,” Knoxville said. “I have two blown disks in my lower back, so that’s something I have to deal with just with exercise and anti-inflammatories.”

Despite all the injuries Knoxville said he considers himself fortunate to be alive because of several near death experiences he’s had filming. “I’m so lucky I’ve had some stunts that almost had forever consequences five or six times,” he said. “I’m almost dead five or six times.”

Listen above via Smartless podcast.

