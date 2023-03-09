Kari Lake Takes Aim At Ron DeSantis Over Rumored 2024 Presidential Bid: ‘This is President Trump’s Turn’

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is taking aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his rumored 2024 presidential bid.

During a Wednesday appearance with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, Lake called for Trump to be “back in the White House ASAP.” But when it came to DeSantis — who notably came to Arizona for a rally in support of Lake last August — the former Arizona gubernatorial candidate took a different approach.

“The people of Florida just reelected him, I’m assuming when they reelected him, they were hoping he’d stay around for a while,” Lake said. “I guess he’s in his 40’s. He’s about 10 years younger than me. He’s got a long political future ahead of him and I think he should respect that the people just voted him in as governor and serve out that term for the people of Florida.”

If, as Lake suggested, DeSantis chose to serve out his term, it would end in 2027 — just in time for the 2028 election.

“And then he could obviously run for president. But this is President Trump’s turn and we haven’t seen Ron DeSantis on the world stage yet,” Lake said.

In another odd swipe at the Florida governor, Lake argued that the people advising DeSantis are warmongers.

“Some of the people that are surrounding him are kind of the type of people that were pushing for war, that were pushing for the endless war,” she insisted.

Watch above via Eric Bolling the Balance on Newsmax.

