Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands to Know Why We’re Supporting Ukraine War Instead ‘Of Bombing the Mexican Cartels’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested the United States should be bombing the Mexican cartels instead of sending more aid to Ukraine for their fight against the invading Russians.

In an interview with Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday for his Rumble exclusive podcast Triggered, Greene explained her reasoning. A clip from their exchange began to circulate on Twitter via The Post Millennial.

When asked about the top priorities for GOP House members, Greene said holding Democrats accountable by ending their frivolous spending, would be one top focus.

“The Democrats have spent over 7 trillion in the past two years,” Greene said.

“It never stops. And just so we understand, like these are not government programs, these are taxpayer-funded programs,” Trump Jr. said. “These are always your money. And they’re blowing it on Ukraine. They can’t take care of ourselves. They’re blowing it on drag queen story hour. You know, there are things that can get cut.”

“The resistance to some of that by the Democrats and the insanity that they’re pushing is hard,” Trump Jr. added.

“…How do we hold the Department of Justice accountable? Well, we cut off their money on programs that they’re running,” Greene said.

“Things like going after parents at school boards, going after Catholics for wanting to end abortion, you know, going after, relentlessly going after anyone that walked in the capitol on January 6th while totally ignoring all the Antifa, BLM rioters,” Greene said.

“Another thing we need to stop is funding the war in Ukraine. Don, I can’t understand why we’re fighting a war in Ukraine. We’re not bombing the Mexican cartels who are poisoning Americans every single day. And I know that sounds extreme. I’m not talking about the Mexican government or the Mexican people. I’m talking about the cartels. They’re murdering Americans,” Greene added.

Watch above via Triggered.

