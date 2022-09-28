Meghan Markle’s Podcast Will Return Next Week After Taking Hiatus Following Queen’s Death

The long awaited return of Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes is almost here.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Markle had put her three-episode strong podcast on hold for the national period of mourning.

Now, her show will return October 4th with comedian Margaret Cho as her guest. According to Variety, the conversation will be centered on “Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry.”

Before going on hiatus, Markle’s show dominated the Spotify charts and dethroned Joe Rogan as number one for two weeks in a row.

The period of mourning for the royal family ended on September 26th and senior royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, have returned to their regular engagements.

Up until the queen’s death on September 8th, Markle had only released three episodes featuring Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Mindy Kaling.

According to Variety, upcoming guests will include comedians Robin Thede and Ziwe Fumudoh.

There is no word yet if Markle will mention her time in England or the passing of the queen.

Listen above via Archetypes.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com