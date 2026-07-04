Megyn Kelly Uses Taylor Swift’s Wedding As an Excuse to Attack Meghan Markle

Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly let loose on Taylor Swift, calling the singer’s massive Madison Square Garden wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce “so gauche.”

Talking to Daily Mail columnist and author Maureen Callahan on The Megyn Kelly Show Thursday, the pair discussed Swift and Kelce’s nuptials, which shut down a swath of Midtown Manhattan and brought droves of celebrities to NYC.

The pair mused the wedding of the year, which took place the next day, just might end up as a “Netflix special:”

MAUREEN CALLAHAN: This is like a seven-year-old’s idea of a of what a grand wedding is. It’s It’s Taylor’s big fat Disney wedding.

MEGYN KELLY: Yes.It’s a like at first I really did not believe that she and he would get married at Madison Square Garden. It’s so on the nose in terms of like attention getting and just so gauche. And then I remembered, what does she do? Like she shows up in the players box for every single one of his games and make sure she’s front and center and seen on camera the whole time. You know, you you could attend that his games without being front and center the whole game. She makes sure she’s at the center of that box. She shows up at the Knicks games. She doesn’t even like the Knicks. She she was rooting against them a couple weeks earlier when she was next to Travis Kelce at at one of the events. Um, she sure she’s court side and she’s going crazy for the miracle at MSG as though she’s some lifelong Knicks fan, which she isn’t. You know, she’s got a little me Meghan Markle in her where notwithstanding the fact that we all know who she is, she’s got to make sure she’s reminding us all. She’s everywhere. Admire me. Look at me. So, yeah, it actually does kind of track.

CALLAHAN: I was thinking about Meghan Markle with this because the the the new reports are and I can’t believe it didn’t occur to me organically. She’s filming this, ok? It’ll be a Netflix special, ‘Taylor’s big fat Disney wedding.’

Kelly: Oh of course.