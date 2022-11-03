NY Gov Kathy Hochul Bursts Out Laughing When Asked How She Became Governor: ‘Do You Know What Happened in August 2020?’

New York Governor Kathy Hochul couldn’t help but laugh when asked how she became governor during a recent interview.

Hochul who is running against Republican opponent Lee Zeldin appeared on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club Thursday morning to talk about the race ahead of next week’s vote.

Hochul began the conversation by discussing her recent debate with Zeldin, recalling that a platform was built so that she would have extra height to reach the microphone.

“Some reason — my opponent decided he needed to have the platform built as well,” Hochul said.

“It kind of feeds into like the intimidation factor that we saw (Donald) Trump do against Hillary Clinton in the debate,” host Charlamagne tha God said.

“You know, it’s a nice effort, but nobody intimidates me. I’m a street fighter from Buffalo. You know, bring it on, is what I say. So that’s all right. I love campaigning, by the way,” Hochul replied.

As the conversation continued, co-host DJ Envy was curious as to how Hochul found herself in the governors mansion.

“Now, how did you become governor of New York, for most people that don’t know,” Envy asked.

“Do you know what happened in August of 2020,” Hochul quickly replied as the room burst into laughter.

“My God,” Charlamagne said, laughing.

“Let me take you back,” Hochul giggled.

Hochul would go on to explain that she served as lieutenant governor for eight years before the resignation of Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo resigned from his position as New York Governor in August 2020 after a series of sexual harassment allegations were revealed, leaving Hochul to deal with the brunt of the Covid pandemic.

“I could step right in because I knew the job, I knew the state, I knew the issues, and I’ve been working on them for many, many years. So, the transition, a lot of people say, ‘My God, what a tough time — hurricane and pandemic and shooting in Buffalo and all those things you’ve had overcome.’ I can handle it because I’ve had to overcome so much throughout my life,” she added.

According to new polls, Hochul leads Zeldin 52% to 44%, less than a week before election day.

Listen above via The Breakfast Club.

