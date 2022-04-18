Piers Morgan Confronts Bill Maher for Calling Queen Elizabeth an ‘Old Bag’: It’s ‘Her Majesty the Queen!’

Piers Morgan went off on comedian Bill Maher after he referred to Queen Elizabeth as ‘the old bag’.

On Sunday’s episode of Club Random, Maher and Morgan began discussing the infamous Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry which led to Morgan’s untimely exit from Good Morning Britain.

Maher said, “Meghan and Harry, they go on Oprah, which itself, you know, why do you need to do that. Ok, so the royal family is accused of racism. I’m sure the old bags gotta be 100. She grew up in –.”

Morgan interjected, “Can you not call Her Majesty ‘the old bag’?”

“Really?” a shocked Maher asked.

“I’ve got to have some limits for my country,” Morgan said. “I don’t mind you trashing our television, that’s fair enough, ’cause you’re right about a lot of that. But Her Majesty the Queen –.”

“This is definitely not television,” Maher confirmed.

Piers continued, “The Queen has been on that throne 70 years and actually I would say of all leaders of any kind in the world, probably, despite everything, remains the most respected leader of all of the world.”

“Okay, fuck me!” Maher yelled.

“You can’t call her offensive names in my presence without me calling you out on it,” Morgan said.

“Like, you British people — it’s like, once a Catholic,” Maher lamented. “You walk into a church and you still get a little — not that I want to rejoin or anything but there’s a little shpilkes because you’re just in this place that was drilled into your head as a child and you can’t make it go away.”

“Is this a good time to say I’m a Catholic?” Morgan laughed.

“Are you?” Maher asked.

“I am,” Morgan replied.

“Okay, but this is the same kind of thing. The Queen, even though your rational mind must know this is just an incredible bunch of bullshit, just the idea of royalty is offensive to me,” Maher said. “The premise that some human being calls another human being ‘Your Highness’ I find to be incredible illiberal.”

Morgan punched back, “but you call the leader of your country every four years ‘Mr. President'”.

“But that’s his job,” Maher replied. “That’s not ‘Your Highness’. You don’t see a difference in ‘Your Highness’ and ‘Mr. President'”.

“You’re missing the point. The Queen’s job has purely been to be a figurehead of stability and as a calming influence in difficult times. She’s actually been very effective.”

“Okay but I’m just saying that name ‘Your Highness’ should be offensive to you,” Maher said.

“I actually don’t call her ‘Your Highness’, I call her “Your Majesty,'” Morgan clarified.

“You talk to her?” Maher questioned.

“I’ve talked to her many times,” Morgan confirmed.

“You talk to that exalted wonderful woman? She calls you like Trump calls Hannity?” Mahers joked.

“Not quite like that but she’s very funny,” Morgan concluded.

Listen above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

