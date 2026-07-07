Taylor Swift is “empty inside,” Megyn Kelly told Piers Morgan on Monday, adding that she feels sorry for the “Love Story” singer and her new husband, Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce were married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in a ceremony Morgan described as “a bit OTT (over the top).”

“I mean, I may shock you, but I feel sorry for Taylor Swift,” Kelly said. “I really think she’s empty inside. I think most people who seek fame at a very early age, like in their teens, are chasing after some sort of fullness that wasn’t provided by their family of origin for whatever reason, and it never comes.”

Instead, people become mired in “a lifelong pursuit,” Kelly added, “because fame and money, adoration from strangers, does not fill that void. Only God and your immediate loved ones can. ”

Kelly then questioned the guest list. “Who has a thousand-person wedding?” she asked. “Maybe, maybe she does have that many friends and family, I don’t know, if you’re Italian [and] you’ve got non-stop relatives, you would get to a thousand pretty quickly — which she’s not.”

Of the guest list, which included Oprah and Steven Spielberg, Kelly said, “Bullsh*t — I don’t believe that for one second, Bradley Cooper… the music stars I can accept. That makes some sense to me that they she would be immersed in country music in particular and would know a lot of the big stars there, but Adam Sandler officiating? How did that come about? Oh, we’re told by the papers that Travis and he were in Happy Gilmore 2 together. When was Happy Gilmore 2 made? 2025.”

Morgan agreed. “It’s a bit weird, these kind of weddings, where any celebrity you can think of rocks up for your most private nuptials.”

“It’s so awkward, it makes me feel so uncomfortable,” Kelly answered.

Swift tapped Spielberg to induct her into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last month.

“I am honored to be here tonight to introduce the youngest female ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame,” Spielberg said in his speech. “A woman who has no peer when it comes to shattering records as a writer, singer, and storyteller. A singular artist and a genuine phenomenon whose place in our culture rivals that of the composers of the American Songbook, Lennon and McCartney of the ’60s, and the singer-songwriters of the 1970s like Carole King and Stevie ‘Let’s Go’ Nicks.”

Watch the above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!