Podcast Conference Organizer Profusely Begs Forgiveness Over Ben Shapiro’s ‘Presence’ in Expo Area

A podcast conference organizer profusely begged forgiveness over Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro being briefly present near Daily Wire’s booth at the event.

The Podcast Movement conference is being held in Dallas until Friday. Podcast Movement calls itself “the world’s largest community of podcasters.”

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Podcast Movement pleadingly apologized for Shapiro being at the expo area.

“Hi folks, we owe you an apology before sessions kick off for the day. Yesterday afternoon, Ben Shapiro briefly visited the PM22 expo area near The Daily Wire booth. Though he was not registered or expected, we take full responsibility for the harm done by his presence,” they tweeted.

“There’s no way around it: We agreed to sell The Daily Wire a first-time booth based on the company’s large presence in podcasting. The weight of that decision is now painfully clear. Shapiro is a co-founder. A drop-in, however unlikely, should have been considered a possibility,” continued Podcast Movement.

Podcast movement also said, “Those of you who called this “unacceptable” are right. In 9 wonderful years growing and celebrating this medium, PM has made mistakes. The pain caused by this one will always stick with us. We promise that sponsors will be more carefully considered moving forward.”

“Just to clarify, no TDW representatives were scheduled to appear on panels, and Shapiro remained in the common space and did not have a badge. If you have questions, we’re here to talk. Thank you for reading, and we hope you’ll continue to join us from here on out,” concluded Podcast Movement.

In response to the comically overwrought thread, Shapiro offered a dose of sarcasm.

“Literally shaking [right now]. Podcast Movement is threatening my right to exist. This is erasure,” he tweeted.

