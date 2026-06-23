Megyn Kelly challenged The View hosts to bring on the father of a slain teenager who accused Sunny Hostin of trying to “monetize the death of my son.”

Jeff Metcalf blasted Hostin this week during an appearance on Fox News’ The Will Cain Show after Hostin gave her take on the case of the murder of his son, Austin Metcalf.

Karmelo Anthony was recently sentenced to 35 years for stabbing Metcalf to death at a 2025 high school track meet. The jury found Anthony was the aggressor in the situation and entered the tent where Metcalf and his team were and said at one point to Metcalf, “Touch me, see what happens.” Things got physical after Metcalf reportedly touched or shoved Anthony, who then used a folding knife to stab him.

Metcalf died in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter, from his wounds. Metcalf and Anthony were 17 at the time, and the fact that the former is white and the latter is Black has led some to argue race was a factor at play in the trial.

Hostin had argued on The View that Anthony could have grounds for an appeal.

“We also have to look at self-defense here, because there seems to be two systems of justice at play in this country, and there have been for a very long time,” Hostin said. “In this case, this young man, you heard [Anthony] say, ‘He put his hands on me, and I told him not to.”

Jeff Metcalf told Will Cain that Hostin is “looking to monetize the death of my son” and said he wished she wouldn’t speak on the subject at all.

“If that woman said that, she has no idea about the facts of the case — but she wants to spew her public opinion on a platform that reaches millions of people every day. Do I have that platform? No. But today I have a little platform to say what I’d like. She is completely wrong,” he said.

On The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly played the clip of Metcalf, including him saying he’d “gladly” fly up to New York and do the show to respond to Hostin.

“Oh, do it, I dare you. Do it. If those women of The View have any spine whatsoever, they’ll do it,” Kelly said. “They’ll take him out. This is a grieving dad of an actual murder victim at 17 years old and he’s offering to come on your show and talk truth about what happened in this case. Do it if you have any heart or spine whatsoever.”

Kelly had run through and blasted Hostin’s various points about Anthony’s case, including her red-flagging the fact that there were no Black jurors. Kelly argued Hostin knows she’s spewing “total nonsense” about the case, citing her background as a prosecutor.

“I’m sorry, but that is a blatant misstatement of the law. As she knows, the Supreme Court has specifically held that you have no right to have individuals of your same race on your jury. That’s black letter law now. She knows that. Why is she doing this? Why is saying that?” Kelly said.

She also called Hostin a “dishonest hack” over her self-defense argument.

Kelly said:

He asked him, he dared him to put his hands on him. Anthony dared Metcalf to put his hands on him. He wasn’t afraid. He was provoking him. You dishonest hack. He went in there and intentionally provoked him. One of the many reasons why self-defense was not available to him. Why it did not fly. You cannot claim self-defense when you provoked the action against yourself. You cannot taunt someone, beg someone to lay hands on you and then when they do so, stab them in the heart and say, oh, gee, I was just defending myself. You provoked it. The self-defense law understands that and separately, the jury understands that.

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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