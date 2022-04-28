Popular YouTube Family With 1.7M Fanbase Quits, Delete 12 Years of Videos: The Internet ‘Is Not Safe’

Popular British YouTube family The Saconne Jolys announced they’ve deleted twelve years worth of daily videos because the internet is “not as safe as it was.”

Jonathan Saccone Joly and wife Anna Saccone Joly have been making YouTube videos since 2009.

The couple have shared their daily life with over 1.7 million followers including their wedding and the birth of all four of their children.

Over the past week however, the videos on their channel slowly began to disappear until nothing was left.

Jonathan spoke on The Opinion Line Podcast to explain why the family has made the decision to delete all their content.

When asked about it, Joly replied, “what have we deleted? The show on YouTube, you know. Specifically the twelve years that we did.”

“Why?” asked host PJ Coogan.

“Twelve years ago the internet was a very different place than it is today. It was a happy kind of fun place. And then today, it’s not as safe as it was,” he said. “I wouldn’t do YouTube today the same way we did back then. Then, it was kind of playing in my mind a bit about ‘why don’t we just get rid of it’. Because it’s sitting there and it’s indexed and categorized. I don’t know. It’s just not the same anymore.”

“Do you feel that some of what you put up was inappropriate now? Looking back?” asked Coogan, an understandable question following the years of backlash the couple has faced for putting their children’s lives online.

“I don’t regret it. I stand over what we did because we did what we did over time,” Joly said. “Of the time, everyone loved what we were doing. Every time I said, in a video when I would take it down, the world was different, people’s appetite was different. We were just kind of going along with what everyone was applauding. It was fun. It was definitely a fun experience, I don’t think anyone has regrets to it but everything has a shelf life — some things age well and some things don’t.”

“We obviously get blamed for a lot of things,” Joly lamented.

Regarding the criticism he and his wife Anna have received, he said, “we don’t really spill tea on people, we’re not really out to try to get people. We kind of internalize what was said and think, that’s not for us.”

“Over the last few years we’ve just slowly kept stepping away and away and now we’re just completely gone because the space has just changed,” Joly concluded.

In recent months the family has received backlash after they posted a video revealing their son Eduardo was transgender and Jonathan, the father, came out as non-binary. Their YouTube channel and the videos of their children have now been used as examples in political commentary from the likes of Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro and commentator Blaire White.

Joly tells The Opinion Line Podcast that the family will continue to make YouTube content in one form or another but they will be especially in tune with how their children want their stories and lives shared with others.

Listen above via The Opinion Line Podcast.

