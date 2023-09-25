Spotify Launches AI Podcast Translations Allowing Users to Hear Their Favorite Hosts Voices in Other Languages

Spotify is launching a new pilot program that will bring the power of AI into the world of podcasting.

On Monday, Spotify’s CEO and Founder Daniel Ek announced on Twitter that it was debuting “voice translation” which would take AI technology and translate podcast episodes for audiences around the globe using the original host’s voice.

“Podcasters – what if I told you could offer your pod to any listener around the world, in their own local language but still keep it in your own voice? That’s the pilot we’re launching @Spotify!” Ek tweeted.

This means that at some point in the near future, fans of popular Spotify podcasts like Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience can listen to him speak in fluent Spanish, French, or German.

So far, there are only a select group of podcast hosts that are a part of the testing trial including, Lex Fridman, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, and Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett.

According to Variety, Spotify’s VP of personalization, Ziad Sultan says the program will aim to share inspiration in a more authentic way.

“By matching the creator’s own voice, Voice Translation gives listeners around the world the power to discover and be inspired by new podcasters in a more authentic way than ever before,” Sultan said in a statement.

“We believe that a thoughtful approach to AI can help build deeper connections between listeners and creators, a key component of Spotify’s mission to unlock the potential of human creativity,” Sultan concluded.

