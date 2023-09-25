Former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi wasn’t buying Sen. Bob Menendez’s (D-NJ) explanation for why he kept so much cash in his home, calling it a “foolish argument.”

Rossi appeared on CNN shortly after Menendez wrapped up Monday’s press conference where he spoke in both English and Spanish to refute the bribery charges against him.

CNN’s Sara Sidner ran down a list of Menendez’s explanations:

Gene, we’ve heard from Bob Menendez that on the charges of why he has all of the cash, he says, ‘Look it, it came from my personal savings account. It’s something I did because I’m old-fashioned from Cuba, and this is how you protect your money, even if it is old fashioned.’ He did not mention the gold bars or the car that his wife is accused of, and indicted for, getting as part of the bribe. What do you make of him touching on some of the evidence but not others?

“Well, he is putting his toe in the water,” Rossi replied, before taking aim at Menendez’s claim of being “old-fashioned” with money.

“That argument — it’s a foolish argument, and if I had been his attorney, I would have told him to pause,” Rossi said.

He continued, “I think what Senator Menendez is trying to do is to get ahead of the curve and mitigate the allegations…but what’s important here, and what your audience should understand, is that this case appears to be allegedly far different that Gov. Bob McDonnell (R-VA).”

McDonnell and his wife were found guilty of corruption in 2014 for accepting large amounts of cash and luxury goods from Virginia businessman, Jonnie Williams.

“In that case, there was attenuation, there was amorphous actions, for Gov. McDonnell to do things for Jonnie Williams. Here, allegedly, you have an official act, and then you have cash, gold bars, checks, or some other benefit, or you’re about to do an official act, and you have cash, checks, gold bars and other benefits. There is a nexus between his actions that have occurred, or will occur, and the benefit that he got. And the gold bars and the cash — it’s just proof that there was some quid pro quo allegedly,” Rossi concluded.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com