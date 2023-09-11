Ted Cruz Claims ‘Next Planner Of 9/11’ Is Coming From Over The Border With Mexico: ‘Joe Biden – Will Fly You To Wherever You Want To Go’

Texas senator and part-time podcast host Ted Cruz (R-TX) used the anniversary of the terrorist attack on 9/11 to warn Americans that another attack could from the southern border.

Cruz shared his thoughts about the 22nd anniversary of the attacks in conversation with co-host Ben Ferguson on the Monday edition of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.

“You look at the border now, we have a wide open border. It was something that was talked about after 9/11. You have a border that is, could allow any terrorist to come across now,” Ferguson said. “I worry that we have forgotten the lessons of 9/11 and what security looks like.”

“When it comes to the southern border. You’re right. We have a vulnerability on our southern border, every month people are coming across who are on the terror watch list. The numbers dwarf the number of known terrorists who would come in prior to Joe Biden,” Cruz added.

Cruz said the southern border is just an open invitation to people looking to come to America.

“Joe Biden’s open borders are many things. They’re an invitation for people to die and for cartels to brutalize children and to sexually assault women. And they’re an invitation to flood this country with narcotics and fentanyl that’s murdering over 100,000 people. And they’re an invitation for Mexican drug lords to become multibillionaires, globally. But it’s also an invitation to terrorists,” Cruz declared.

“If you’re the next planner of 9/11, it’s obvious where you go. You go to Mexico and you come right across and Joe Biden and the idiots in his administration will fly you to wherever you want to go in this country and you can carry out your terror attack,” Cruz said.

“And sadly, every day that we have an open border under Joe Biden, the Democrats, the odds of another major attack in this country, major terror attack, go up systematically. They are exposing us. They are exposing vulnerabilities whether it is someone trying to hijack an airplane or whether it is a suicide bomber in a mall or an amusement park or a concert or what have you. We are vulnerable to global terrorism because this administration has thrown open the border and will not protect us,” Cruz concluded.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

