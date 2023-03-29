Ted Cruz Slams Alejandro Mayorkas After Their Viral Clash in Senate Hearing: ‘May Be The Worst Witness I Have Ever Seen’

Texas Senator and part-time podcaster Ted Cruz blasted Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over his responses to Cruz’s questions on U.S. border security.

On the Wednesday edition of the Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast, Cruz broke down his heated exchange with Mayorkas from the Tuesday hearing on Capitol Hill.

Cruz and Mayorkas went head-to-head during the hearing as Cruz called for the Secretary to resign and Mayorkas referred to the Senator’s questioning as “revolting.”

“Mr. Secretary, I want to say to you right now your behavior is disgraceful and the deaths, the children assaulted, the children raped, they are at your feet and if you had integrity, you would resign!” Cruz said at one point during his ten minute questioning time.

On his podcast, Cruz recapped the heated exchange with co-host Ben Ferguson.

“This is the guy in charge of the border and he can’t even answer this basic question,” Ferguson lamented. “And his job is not supposed to be a political operative job. Right? He’s not supposed to be like, ‘I’m a Democrat who’s in charge of the Department of Homeland Security, right?'”

“No, that’s exactly right. What’s utterly maddening is Mayorkas as a witness — He may be the worst witness I have ever seen. He will not answer a single question,” Cruz said.

“Doesn’t matter what you ask him. You could ask him what day it is. You could ask him what time of day it is, and he will say, ‘Senator, we want to protect America — blah, blah, blah, blah.’ He just reads his talking points and — I’ve never seen a witness. This was true in all of my questions. I had a 10 minute round. He wouldn’t answer a single question I asked the whole time,” Cruz added.

Cruz said Mayorkas just reads “political spin.”

“It shows a contempt, not just for Congress, but for the American people,” Cruz said.

As the conversation continued, Ferguson said, “It’s not just that he won’t answer you and the oversight or the American people, it’s the fact that he’s sitting there almost like he thinks this is beneath him to be questioned.”

“Merrick Garland does the same thing,” Cruz said. “The Attorney General Merrick Garland, likewise won’t answer a question. This Biden cabinet embodies hubris. They embody dripping contempt and arrogance.”

Listen above via the Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast.

