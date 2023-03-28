Mayorkas Denounces ‘Revolting’ Attack From Ted Cruz, Who Accused Him Of Being ‘Willing to Let Children Be Raped’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed Homeland Security Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should resign from his position if he has any integrity during a fiery hearing exchange on Capitol Hill, in which the secretary denounced Cruz’s line of questioning as “revolting.”

Cruz brought up an increase in southern border encounters in recent years during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Data from the Customs and Border Protection agency shows a steady increase in encounters at the southern border in recent years, with numbers more than doubling from 2020 to 2022.

“Let me ask you, we now have over 5.5 million people who have entered this country illegally under Joe Biden. How many murderers have you released into America?” Cruz asked Mayorkas at Tuesday’s hearing.

“Senator, I’m not aware of any murderer we’ve released into the -” Mayorkas began before Cruz doubled down.

“So you don’t know?” the senator interjected.

Cruz continually asked the question, at one point telling Mayorkas he doesn’t “get to give a speech” as he repeatedly cut him off. Cruz then asked how many rapists, terrorists, or child molesters could have been encountered at the border and then released into the country. Mayorkas replied he had no relevant statistics to offer, but noted anyone posing a threat to public safety would be deported.

“So your testimony under oath, subject to perjury, is that you have not released any murderers, rapists, or child molesters among the 5.5 million. Is that your testimony?” Cruz asked.

“Mr. Chairman,” Mayorkas said, turning his attention away, “may I have the opportunity to actually answer -”

“No, you may not. You may answer my question! Is that your testimony, yes or no?” Cruz said.

Mayorkas tried answering again, but Cruz cut him off not hearing a yes or no. At the end of his questioning, Cruz became especially heated. He showed Mayorkas a set of color-coded bracelets and asked if he knew what they were. Mayorkas said he did not, prompting Cruz to dub him “incompetent.”

Cruz explained, as reports from Reuters and others have noted, that these bracelets are used by smuggling rings to keep track of migrants, tag them, and keep track of what they owe. Cruz said such tags are used by rings involved in sex trafficking and he told Mayorkas to prep his resignation letter if he considers himself a man of integrity.

“Mr. Secretary, I want to say to you right now your behavior is disgraceful and the deaths, the children assaulted, the children raped, they are at your feet and if you had integrity, you would resign!” Cruz raged.

“And I will tell you the men and women of the Border Patrol, they’ve never had a political leader undermine them. They despise you, Mr. Secretary, because you’re willing to let children be raped to follow political orders. This is a crisis, it’s a disgrace, and you won’t even admit that this human tragedy is a crisis,” Cruz continued.

Given the opportunity to respond, Mayorkas replied, “What the senator said was revolting. I’m not going to address it.”

“Your refusal to do your job is revolting,” Cruz shot back.

Watch above via Newsmax.

